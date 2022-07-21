CLEVELAND — On Thursday morning, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb removed the interim from his top cop's title and named Wayne Drummond the City of Cleveland's 41st chief of police.

Bibb praised Drummond, calling him, "A public servant, not a politician."

Drummond has been a member of the department for 33 years.

“When I started my career in the first district, I never envisioned I would be Chief of Police," Drummond said.

In his new role, Drummond said he's going to embrace some of the new ideas Bibb has brought to the table, even if he's been a bit of a stickler in the past.

"I'm a progressive dinosaur," Drummond said in regards to approving ball caps, beards, and tattoos to be allowed in officers' uniforms.

Drummond said the entire country is facing a police officer recruitment problem and he is looking for new ways to address it.

"Even Columbus, where you can make $106,000 as a patrol officer before overtime, is coming up here to recruit our officers," Drummond said. "It’s no secret that we’ve lost officers in this last year."

Bibb said two things led to him hiring Drummond as the new chief of police: his response to the shooting death of Shane Bartek and the humanity he brings to the job.

“I’m a son of a cop, I talked a lot during my campaign about having a department my father would be proud of. Wayne shares a lot of those ideals,” Bibb said.

In his interim role, Drummond was thrust into the public spotlight early on in the Bibb administration during the New Year's Eve death of Bartek.

In May, News 5 anchor Danita Harris interviewed Drummond, whose journey to chief of police started in Jamaica, before his family came to Cleveland to live at Cedar and 95th, a home his mother still owns.

"No running water, no electricity. Outhouse, and the kitchen itself was also just a little shack. That's what I grew up in. We caught our water by rain barrels. That's what I came from. So mine is a story to let folks know that anything is possible. Anything is possible," Drummond told Harris.

Also in attendance at the announcement: Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard, Council President Blaine A. Griffin and Ward 8 Councilman Michael D. Polensek.