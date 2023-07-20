Man accused of hitting and killing Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick found guilty

CLEVELAND — Judge Timothy McCormick found Leander Bissell guilty of hitting and killing veteran Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick in November of 2022.

In November of 2022, Engine 22 responded to a crash involving a flipped vehicle on I-90 eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Witnesses said a car drove through the scene, hit Tetrick and took off.

Tetrick was transported to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead. He had served the City of Cleveland for more than 27 years, most of that time with Engine 22 on the city's East Side.

Bissell was indicted on the following charges last year:



One count of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

One count of Failure To Stop After Accident

One count of Failure to Comply

McCormick found him guilty on all counts.

“When I was first assigned this case, my initial reaction was perhaps it was over indicted, and it was a stretch for the State of Ohio," the judge said. "However, this original impression was wrong. After a clear presentation of facts, this turned out to be the right indictment.”

Tetrick's death was felt deeply by fellow firefighters.

