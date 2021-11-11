12:30 PM: Cleveland Veterans Day Parade proceeds through downtown

CLEVELAND — The Annual Cleveland Veterans Day ceremony kicked off on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Rotunda of Cleveland City Hall. The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The parade will begin on Lakeside Avenue in front of Cleveland City Hall and will proceed east to East 9th Street, right to Superior Avenue, through the east side of Public Square and will conclude on Ontario to Lakeside. It is anticipated that the parade will last for one hour.

Outgoing Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Rear Admiral Michael J. Johnson, commander of the 9th Coast Guard District, are honorees in the parade, which will include representatives from Cleveland police, fire and EMS, veteran organizations, the Shaw High marching band, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland’s baseball team, and other local organizations and businesses.

The public is encouraged to show support for our veterans by attending and by displaying American flags along the parade route.