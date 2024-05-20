12 children, 4 adults, 2 cats, 2 dogs rescued after Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters rescued 12 children, four adults, two cats and two dogs from a house fire on Sunday, according to John Kearns, assistant public information officer with the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The fire, Kearns said, happened in the 4300 block of Kennard Court.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the second and third floors of the house.

A family of two children and two adults was able to jump from a second-story room to the ground to escape the smoke.

They told firefighters their two dogs and another family were still inside the building.

A girl around 6 years old was found on a third-floor landing and was safely carried out of the home by firefighters.

Firefighters found nine more people sheltered inside a bedroom.

Fire crews used a ladder from one of their trucks to allow the victims to safely climb down from one of the windows.

Because of the amount of smoke, firefighters gave the children a breathing apparatus.

All were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters were able to return to the home and rescue two cats and two dogs.

Firefighters were nauseous from the smoke but suffered no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is the second time in recent weeks a dramatic rescue saved individuals trapped in a fire in Cleveland.