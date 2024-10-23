Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

13-year-old boy found shot on East 66th Street

Cleveland EMS said a 13-year-old was shot in the area of East 66th Street and Woodland Avenue.
15 yo shot E66.jpg
Posted

Cleveland EMS said a 13-year-old boy was shot in the area of East 66th Street and Woodland Avenue.

The teen was transported to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in serious condition.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.