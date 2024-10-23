13-year-old boy found shot on East 66th Street

Cleveland EMS said a 13-year-old boy was shot in the area of East 66th Street and Woodland Avenue.

CPD and CMHA working a shooting overnight. EMS tells us that a 13-year-old boy was transported in serious condition from E66 near Woodland. His condition was serious on transport. Radio traffic had officers working to determine the exact location but it seems it was not here. pic.twitter.com/rExQnr0Neq — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 23, 2024

The teen was transported to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in serious condition.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown.

