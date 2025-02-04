15-year-old boy in critical condition after Cleveland shooting, crash

Cleveland EMS said a 15-year-old boy was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. near Calvary Cemetery on Miles Avenue.

Police initially responded to the area on reports of a car hitting a tree.

Our overnight news tracker saw an outside fence around the cemetery wiped out from the car before it stopped on East 99th Street.

CPD investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old boy and crash on E99th south of Miles. EMS says the boy was in critical condition and taken to Metro. The car crashed through a fence at Calvary Cemetery and hit a tree. Car full of bullet holes. Working on more info. pic.twitter.com/bUMX2fORIA — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) February 4, 2025

The vehicle was also riddled with bullet holes.

EMS said the 15-year-old was found several blocks from the car.

It is unknown if the 15-year-old was driving the car or if he was a passenger.

No one else was found at the scene.

