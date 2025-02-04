Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

15-year-old boy in critical condition after Cleveland shooting, crash

Cleveland EMS said a 15-year-old boy was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
E99 Miles shooting.jpg
Posted

Cleveland EMS said a 15-year-old boy was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. near Calvary Cemetery on Miles Avenue.

Police initially responded to the area on reports of a car hitting a tree.

Our overnight news tracker saw an outside fence around the cemetery wiped out from the car before it stopped on East 99th Street.

The vehicle was also riddled with bullet holes.

EMS said the 15-year-old was found several blocks from the car.

It is unknown if the 15-year-old was driving the car or if he was a passenger.

No one else was found at the scene.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.