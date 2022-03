CLEVELAND — Cleveland's old-school arcade bar is returning.

The bar shut down its Lakewood location last year and is heading to Ohio City.

The arcade will have duckpin bowling, 40 games, bocce ball courts and more.

They will be opening on March 24 at 1880 West 25th Street in Ohio.

RELATED: Game over for 16-Bit Bar+Arcade in Lakewood, will continue life in Ohio City