16-year-old shot, killed near Cleveland's Cultural Gardens

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near the city's Cultural Gardens.

The shooting happened before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Ansel Road.

When police arrived, they found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to University Hospitals where he later died.

According to preliminary information, police said the teen was involved in a physical altercation with multiple other boys when shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.

