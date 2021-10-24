17-year-old shot, killed near basketball courts at Lonnie Burten Center

CLEVELAND — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near the basketball courts at the Lonnie Burten Center.

The shooting happened Friday at 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 46th Street.

When police arrived, they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest near the courts.

He was transported to Metro Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

This is the second shooting to happen at the Lonnie Burten Recreation Center since September.

Last month, a 12-year-old boy was shot right outside the center and was taken to the hospital in critical condition along with two other victims.

