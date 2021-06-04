17th annual 'Woof Walk' giving Northeast Ohio pets a new leash on life, online and in-person registration still open

CLEVELAND — Bring your four-legged family members and join the Northeast Ohio SPCA, News 5’s Emily Hamilton and hundreds of furry friends at the 17th annual ‘New Leash on Life Woof Walk’ on Saturday, June 5 at Edgewater Park.

There is a $25 registration fee for participating (human) walkers. The payment of that fee comes with an official ‘Woof Walk’ t-shirt. In-person registration for the parade of pooches begins at 8 a.m. at Edgewater Park’s Kite Field at 6500 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway.

You may also register early for the event online here. However, online registration will close at 4 p.m. Friday, June 4. If you miss the online registration window, volunteers will be ready to greet you promptly Saturday morning for in-person registration.

The walk, which benefits the beloved animals of the Northeast Ohio SPCA, will feature music, giveaways, live entertainment, awards for the most talented pups, as well as contests for participants who raise additional pledges.

The large group of good boys and girls will begin the walk promptly at 9 a.m.

Development Director Stefanie Merkosky said the no-kill shelter is dedicated to giving homeless and abandoned pets a second chance at life.

“Our shelter strives to provide every animal with the right to survival and to be treated with respect and kindness. We are committed to reducing the number of stray animals in the community through our spay and neuter program which requires every animal to be sterilized prior to adoption,” Merkosky said. “Through the Woof Walk, we hope to spread awareness in the community about shelter pets while gaining support throughout Northeast Ohio. More than 38,500 pets have been adopted since the shelter’s inception in 2004.”

For additional information about the event or volunteer opportunities, you’re asked to contact Stefanie Merkosky via email at stefanieneospca@gmail.com or visit the Northeast Ohio SPCA’s website.