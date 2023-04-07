19-year-old killed, 17-year-old injured in shooting in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead and a 17-year-old injured.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Golden Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg at East 79th Street and Qunicy Avenue.

He was transported to University Hospitals.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was found slumped inside a Toyota in the 7900 block of Golden Avenue.

He was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, preliminary information revealed that the victims were with a group of teens in the area when they were shot.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.