Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

19-year-old killed, 17-year-old injured in shooting in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood

Shooting generic.jpg
Associated Press Graphics Bank
Shooting generic.jpg
Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 12:31:42-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead and a 17-year-old injured.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Golden Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg at East 79th Street and Qunicy Avenue.

He was transported to University Hospitals.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was found slumped inside a Toyota in the 7900 block of Golden Avenue.

He was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, preliminary information revealed that the victims were with a group of teens in the area when they were shot.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.