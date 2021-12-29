Watch
1996 St. Ignatius grad skiing in California goes missing

Posted at 9:13 PM, Dec 28, 2021
CLEVELAND — The Placer County Sheriff's Office in California is searching for a missing skier originally from Cleveland.

Rory Angelotta, 43, moved to Truckee this winter, according to the sheriff's office and was a manager at the Surefoot Ski Shop at the Northstar Ski Resort.

According to deputies, his cell phone last pinged on the mountain on Christmas.

The area has been hit with a major snowstorm and the whiteout conditions have made the search difficult.

Angelotta graduated from St. Igantius in 1996.

