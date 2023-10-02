2 charged in shooting death of 3-year-old child arraigned in court

Two people police say were involved in a shooting that left a 3-year-old child dead last week were arraigned in court Monday morning.

Juan Davis, 34, has been charged with aggravated murder. His bond was set at $2 million. He will be back in court on Oct. 10.

Katherine Treadway has been charged with murder. Her bond was set at $500,000. She will be back in court on Oct. 10.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man.

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with aggravated murder.

The shooting happened in Cleveland's Stockyards neighborhood last Thursday, and witnesses said they heard a fight break out before hearing seven to eight gunshots fire.

Luis Diaz, 3, was in the car with his mother and 11-month-old brother when he was shot and was transported to Metro Hospital, where he was declared dead.

A 31-year-old man was also shot, but he was in stable condition.