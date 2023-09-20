2 Cleveland Police officers injured after being dragged by car during arrest

CLEVELAND — Two Cleveland Police officers are recovering after sustaining minor injuries they received while arresting a man in a stolen car, according to a department news release.

The release states that two officers responded to the area of East 79th Street and Chester Avenue for three individuals slumped over in a vehicle.

When they arrived, the officers discovered the car had been stolen out of East Cleveland. The officers called for backup, and while waiting, the driver woke up and opened the door, authorities said. The officers ordered the man to get out of the car, but he ignored them and started the car.

The officers approached the vehicle to apprehend the driver, but he "began to drive back and forth in an attempt to avoid arrest," authorities said.

The officers were momentarily pinned by the door but were able to take the man into custody when he crashed the vehicle into the police cruiser and a nearby building.

It's not clear what happened with the vehicle's other occupants.

The officers were later treated at a nearby hospital for their injuries.