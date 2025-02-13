2 Cleveland Water employees injured in hit-and-run near water main break

Two Cleveland Water workers working to repair a break at South Miles Road and Langly Avenue were hit by a car.

Cleveland police said they received reports of the vehicle involved.

Police responded to a home on Clare Avenue in Maple Heights, where our overnight News 5 photographer saw them arrest the suspected driver.

Police also searched a black Chevy Equinox SUV that appeared to have been involved in the crash.

The suspect's car was just towed from his home. Windshield shattered and lots of damage to the undercarriage. EMS told us one of the workers was in critical condition the other had minor injuries. Just doing their jobs. pic.twitter.com/1PC0Ptrb1F — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) February 13, 2025

Cleveland EMS said the 55-year-old man who was struck is in critical condition.

The 21-year-old man who was struck is expected to be OK, according to EMS.

