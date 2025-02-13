Watch Now
2 Cleveland Water employees injured in hit-and-run near water main break

Suspected driver arrested
Two men were transported to the hospital after a hit and run.
City Workers 3.jpg
Two Cleveland Water workers working to repair a break at South Miles Road and Langly Avenue were hit by a car.

Cleveland police said they received reports of the vehicle involved.

Police responded to a home on Clare Avenue in Maple Heights, where our overnight News 5 photographer saw them arrest the suspected driver.

Police also searched a black Chevy Equinox SUV that appeared to have been involved in the crash.

Cleveland EMS said the 55-year-old man who was struck is in critical condition.

The 21-year-old man who was struck is expected to be OK, according to EMS.

