CLEVELAND — Two men are in custody after allegedly kidnapping a woman from an RTA station Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. at the station in the 10000 block of Detroit Avenue.

According to police, RTA employees saw a woman being assaulted and forced into a vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was found near West 104th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Police said two men are in custody.

The woman was not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.