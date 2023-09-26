2 men shot in Cleveland's Hough neighborhood Tuesday afternoon

CLEVELAND — Two men in their 20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting near East 61st Street and Chester Avenue in Cleveland's Hough neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

News 5 crews arrived on the scene at about 5:30 p.m. as a Cleveland EMS ambulance was pulling away.

Ambulance pulls away from shooting scene Tuesday

According to preliminary information from Cleveland Police, a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds. Both were transported via EMS to a nearby hospital.

The shooting appeared to happen near the Dave's Market and Eatery, at East 61st Street and Chester Avenue, but police said it is not connected or related to Dave's, based on preliminary information.

The shooting is under investigation, police said.