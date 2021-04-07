2 people transported to hospital after fire at assisted living facility

CLEVELAND — Two people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Cleveland.

The fire happened at the Alpha Phi Alpha living facility around 1:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, a resident smoking in their bed caused the fire.

That resident and another person were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Firefighters said that unit is unlivable and will need to be completely restored.

Other parts of the building suffered significant smoke and water damage.