After City Dogs took in 20 dogs on Tuesday, the shelter is now very full and is looking for owners to reclaim their dogs or adopt one of the available dogs.

The shelter is lowering adoption fees to $21.

The shelter has dogs of various ages and personalities.

The adoption fee includes a microchip, county license, basic vaccinations and spay/neuter surgery.

If you lost your dog and are looking to reclaim it, you can call 216-664-3069.