20-year-old arrested for alleged role in death of 17-year-old boy

US Marshals have arrested a 20-year-old man for his alleged role in the death of a 17-year-old boy in January.

According to the authorities, on Jan. 2, a 17-year-old boy was found unconscious and lying in the street of the 6800 block of Fleet Avenue.

Cleveland Police investigate after man dies on East 69th Street

Authorities said preliminary information revealed the teen was allegedly struck by a moving vehicle and then shot in the head.

On Thursday, US Marshals were able to find the suspect.

Initially, the man attempted to evade marshals but was then taken into custody without incident.

He was wanted for aggravated murder.

“For over two decades, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Cleveland Division of Police have been working together to combat violent crime in the City of Cleveland by taking violent fugitives like this off the street," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.