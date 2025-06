Cleveland Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot on Curtis Court.

According to police, they were called to the Cleveland Clinic in response to a man who was dropped off with a gunshot wound around midnight.

The victim was then transported to University Hospitals, where he later died.

Police learned the initial shooting happened in the 5700 block of Curtis Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.