20-year-old man shot, killed at gas station in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A homicide investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station in Cleveland Sunday evening, according to Cleveland police.

Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to Frank's Express Stop in the 11600 block of Miles Avenue where they found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified by the medical examiner's office as Robert Lee Tony Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide and special investigative units were notified and the shooting remains under investigation.

No other details have been provided at this time.