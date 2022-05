CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Quincy Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a large crowd.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds nearby in the 2300 block of East 40th Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.