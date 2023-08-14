Watch Now
20 years later: Do you remember the great blackout of 2003?

Posted at 10:06 AM, Aug 14, 2023
The year was 2003, everyone was wearing camouflage, the camera phone was a major hit and Beyonce's Crazy in Love was at the top of the charts. One thing everyone can remember is when the entire Northeast turned dark.

It was a warm sunny day on Aug. 14, 2003, when around 4:10 p.m., power plants started to shut down from New York to Cleveland.

The widespread power outage cascaded across eight Northeastern and Midwestern states and the Canadian province of Ontario.

Everything was put on hold for more than two days. Children ate all of the ice cream in the freezer, people slept in tents in their backyard since air conditioning and fans wouldn't work and trains and elevators stopped working.

The outage impacted more than 50 million people, making it the largest outage in history.

