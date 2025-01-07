25-year-old Cleveland woman dies in West Virginia crash

The West Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left a 25-year-old woman from Cleveland dead.

The crash happened Sunday on I-77 southbound near mile marker 87.

According to police, Alexa Vega lost control of her vehicle and struck the concrete barrier.

She left her vehicle and started walking in the southbound lanes, where another driver stopped to help her.

Police said a tractor-trailer driving on I-77 struck the driver's vehicle and Vega.

She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.