CLEVELAND — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the head Sunday evening, according to Cleveland police.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of East 30th Street, police said.

A 26-year-old man was transported by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

The man is in critical condition, police said.

Police were unable to provide any additional details at this time.