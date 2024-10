Cleveland police are investigating a fiery crash that left a 28-year-old woman dead Monday night.

Police were called to Woodland Avenue at Woodhill Road at 8:30 p.m.

According to police, preliminary information revealed the woman was driving eastbound on Woodland Avenue above the speed limit when she lost control and struck a curb.

Police said after the vehicle came to a rest, it was engulfed in flames.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been revealed.