3 injured after car collides with RTA bus on Detroit Superior bridge

CLEVELAND — Three people were injured after a car crashed into an RTA bus Saturday evening, according to an RTA spokesperson.

The crash happened at 9:45 p.m. on the Detroit Superior Bridge.

According to an RTA spokesperson, a car was driving westbound on the bridge, when the vehicle went left of center and struck an eastbound bus.

A 30-year-old woman in serious condition, a 40-year-old man in critical condition, and a 24-year-old man in stable condition were transported to Metro Hospital, according to EMS.

No one inside of the bus was injured.

Cleveland police are investigating.