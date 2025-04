Three teenagers were transported to the hospital after a shooting on Cleveland's east side.

The shooting happened a little before midnight on East 107th Street and Elk Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a white Chevrolet Silverado that had been shot up.

Cleveland EMS said a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital with minor gunshot wounds to the hands.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.