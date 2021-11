CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of ABC Tavern Saturday at 2 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the man and a 28-year-old man were involved in a fight and shot at one another.

The 28-year-old man has been arrested.

Police said a gun was found at the scene and at the 28-year-old man's home.