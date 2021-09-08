32-year-old fatally shot on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the city's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near West 48th Street and Sly Court.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and body.

According to police, the man was with another man and two women, when they went to that area to buy drugs.

Police said an unidentified man appeared in the alley and began to shoot.

The shooter continued to fire until he reached the man's car, according to police.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other people in the car fled from the scene.

No arrests have been made.