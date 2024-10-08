Everything to know about the 2024 elections in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the 2024 general election coming up shortly, we created a guide on everything you need to know about voting on Nov. 5.

This guide touches on statewide, congressional, Statehouse and some major local races.

For the guide, (i) indicates the candidate is the incumbent. N/A indicates no one is running.

Statewide

President and Vice President

Democratic: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Republican: Donald Trump and JD Vance

Libertarian: Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat

Other-party: Peter Sonski and Lauren Onak

Other-party: Jill Stein and Anita Rios

Nonparty: Richard Duncan and Mitchell Preston Bupp

U.S. Senate

Democratic: Sherrod Brown (i)

Republican: Bernie Moreno

Libertarian: Don Kissick

Valid write-in candidates: Stephen Faris, David Pastorius, Nathan Russell, Tariq Shabazz

Issue 1

You will be voting on whether Ohio should remove politicians from the redistricting process.

Voting yes on Issue 1 would create a 15-member Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission (OCRC), made up of Republican, Democratic and independent citizens who broadly represent the different geographic areas and demographics of the state.

Voting no on Issue 1 would be rejecting the independent commission proposal and keeping the current setup of having lawmakers draw the maps that impact themselves and their colleagues.

Ohio Supreme Court

Seat 1

Democratic: Michael P. Donnelly (i)

Republican: Megan E. Shanahan

Seat 2

Democratic: Melody Stewart (i)

Republican: Joseph Deters

Seat 3

Democratic: Lisa Forbes

Republican: Dan Hawkins

On social issues that impact all families, the Ohio Supreme Court races are some of the most significant races you will vote on this election.

U.S. House of Representatives

District 1 – Hamilton (part), Warren

Democratic: Greg Landsman (i)

Republican: Orlando Sonza

District 2 – Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton

Democratic: Samantha Meadows

Republican: David Taylor

Independent write-in: Alexander Schrank

District 3 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Joyce Beatty (i)

Republican: Michael Young

District 4 – Allen, Ashland, Auglaize, Champaign, Delaware (part), Hardin, Logan, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Shelby (part), Union, Wyandot (part)

Democratic: Tamie Wilson

Republican: Jim Jordan (i)

District 5 – Crawford, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lorain, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Van Wert, Wyandot (part), Wood (part)

Democratic: Keith Mundy

Republican: Bob Latta (i)

District 6 – Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe, Noble, Stark (part), Tuscarawas (part), Washington

Democratic: Michael Kripchak

Republican: Michael Rulli (i)

District 7 – Cuyahoga (part), Holmes (part), Medina, Wayne

Democratic: Matthew Diemer

Republican: Max Miller (i)

Independent: Dennis J. Kucinich

District 8 – Butler, Darke, Hamilton (part), Miami (part), Preble

Democratic: Vanessa Enoch

Republican: Warren Davidson (i)

District 9 – Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, Wood (part)

Democratic: Marcy Kaptur (i)

Republican: Derek Merrin

Libertarian: Tom Pruss

District 10 – Clark (part), Greene, Montgomery

Democratic: Amy Cox

Republican: Michael Turner (i)

Independent: Michael Harbaugh

District 11 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Shontel Brown (i)

Republican: Alan Rapoport

Independent: Sean Freeman

Independent write-ins: Tracy DeForde, Christopher Zelonish

District 12 – Athens, Coshocton, Delaware (part), Fairfield, Guernsey, Holmes (part), Knox, Licking, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry, Tuscarawas (part)

Democratic: Jerrad Christian

Republican: Troy Balderson (i)

District 13 – Stark (part), Summit

Democratic: Emilia Sykes (i)

Republican: Kevin Coughlin

District 14 – Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage, Trumbull

Democratic: Brian Kenderes

Republican: Dave Joyce (i)

District 15 – Clark (part), Fayette (part), Franklin (part), Madison, Miami (part), Shelby (part)

Democratic: Adam Miller

Republican: Mike Carey (i)

State legislative races

First things first, you need to figure out what district you live in. The Sec. of State website has a handy tool called "Find my District."

Once you are there, type in your address. You should get a pop-up stating the numbers for your house, senate, congressional and school district.

Remember or write those down and come back to this guide.

State Senate

The even-numbered seats are up for election this year, with a special election for District 33.

District 2 – Erie, Huron (part), Lucas (part), Ottawa, Wood

Democratic: Paloma De La Fuente

Republican: Theresa Gavarone (i)

District 4 – Butler (part)

Democratic: Thomas Cooke

Republican: George Lang (i)

District 6 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: Willis Blackshear Jr.

Republican: Charlotte McGuire

District 8 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: Timothy Hogan

Republican: Louis W. (“Bill”) Blessing, III (i)

District 10 – Clark, Clinton, Greene

Democratic: Dan McGregor

Republican: Kyle Koehler

District 12 – Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Darke (part), Logan (part), Mercer, Shelby

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Susan Manchester

District 14 – Adams, Brown, Clermont, Scioto

Democratic: Shane Marcum

Republican: Terry Johnson (i)

District 16 – Franklin (Part)

Democratic: Beth Liston

Republican: Besa Sharrah

District 18 – Cuyahoga (part), Lake

Democratic: Katie O'Neill

Republican: Jerry Cirino (i)

District 20 – Fairfield, Licking, Perry (part)

Democratic: Nick Hubbell

Republican: Tim Schaffer (i)

District 22 – Ashland, Medina, Richland

Democratic: Kathy Salem

Republican: Mark J. Romanchuk (i)

District 24 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Sue Durichko

Republican: Tom Patton

District 26 – Crawford, Marion, Morrow, Sandusky, Seneca, Union, Wyandot

Democratic: Mohamud Jama

Republican: Bill Reineke (i)

District 28 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Casey Weinstein

Republican: Jon Leissler

District 30 – Athens, Belmont, Guernsey (Part), Harrison, Jefferson, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Washington

Democratic: Iva Faber

Republican: Brian Chavez (i)

District 32 – Ashtabula, Geauga (Part), Trumbull

Democratic: Michael Shrodek

Republican: Sandra O'Brien (i)

District 33 – Special: Carroll, Columbiana, Mahoning

Democratic: Marty Hume

Republican: Al Cutrona (i)

Ohio House

Each House District is up for reelection.

District 1 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Dontavius Jarrells (i)

Republican: N/A

District 2 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Latyna Humphrey (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: Eric Terford

Independent write-in: Tyler Rice

District 3 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Ismail Mohamed

Republican: N/A

District 4 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Beryl Brown Piccolantonio (i)

Republican: Jason Allevato

District 5 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Meredith Lawson‐Rowe

Republican: N/A

District 6 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Christine Cockley

Republican: Hussein Jabiri

District 7 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Allison Russo (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent write-in: Susan Miller

District 8 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Anita Somani (i)

Republican: Aaron Neumann

District 9 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Munira Abdullahi (i)

Republican: N/A

Libertarian: Brandy Seymour

District 10 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Mark Sigrist

Republican: Brian Garvine

District 11 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Crystal Lett

Republican: Stephanie Kunze

District 12 – Franklin (part), Madison, Pickaway

Democratic: Brad Cotton

Republican: Brian Stewart (i)

District 13 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Tristan Rader

Republican: Robert Dintaman

District 14 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Sean Brennan (i)

Republican: Daniel Harrington

District 15 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Chris Glassburn

Republican: Aaron Borowski

District 16 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Bride Rose Sweeney (i)

Republican: Daniel Harrington

District 17 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Jessica Sutherland

Republican: Mike Dovilla

Independent: N/A

District 18 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Juanita Brent (i)

Republican: Justyn Anderson

Independent write-in: Christela Neal

District 19 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Phil Robinson (i)

Republican: Kenny Godnavec

District 20 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Terrence Upchurch (i)

Republican: Donna Brown

District 21 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Eric Synenberg

Republican: Joshua Malovasic

District 22 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Darnell Brewer (i)

Republican: Milan Wesley

District 23 – Cuyahoga (part), Lake (part)

Democratic: Dan Troy (i)

Republican: Tony Hocevar

District 24 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Dani Isaacsohn (i)

Republican: John Sess

District 25 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Cecil Thomas (i)

Republican: Jim Berns

District 26 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Sedrick Denson (i)

Republican: John Breadon

District 27 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Rachel Baker (i)

Republican: Curt C. Hartman

District 28 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Karen Brownlee

Republican: Jenn Giroux

Independent write-in: Regina Collins

District 29 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Joe Salvato

Republican: Cindy Abrams (i)

District 30 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Stefanie Hawk

Republican: Mike Odioso

District 31 – Summit (part)

Democratic: AJ Harris

Republican: Bill Roemer (i)

District 32 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Jim Colopy

Republican: Jack Daniels (i)

District 33 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Veronica Sims (i)

Republican: N/A

District 34 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Derrick Hall

Republican: Adam Bozic

District 35 – Geauga (part), Portage (part), Summit (part)

Democratic: Mark Curtis

Republican: Steve Demetriou (i)

Independent: N/A

District 36 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: Rose Lounsbury

Republican: Andrea White (i)

Independent: N/A

District 37 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Tom Young (i)

District 38 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: Desiree Tims

Republican: N/A

District 39 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: Dion Green

Republican: Phil Plummer (i)

District 40 – Butler (part), Montgomery (part), Preble

Democratic: Bobbie Arnold

Republican: Rodney Creech (i)

District 41 – Lucas (part)

Democratic: Erika White

Republican: Josiah Leinbach

District 42 – Lucas (part)

Democratic: Elgin Rogers Jr. (i)

Republican: N/A

District 43 – Lucas (part)

Democratic: Michele Grim

Republican: Wendi Hendricks

District 44 – Lucas (part), Ottawa (part), Wood (part)

Democratic: Dave Blyth

Republican: Josh Williams (i)

District 45 – Butler (part)

Democratic: Landon Meador

Republican: Jennifer Gross (i)

District 46 – Butler (part)

Democratic: Benjamin McCall

Republican: Thomas Hall (i)

District 47 – Butler (part)

Democratic: Vanessa Cummings

Republican: Diane Mullins

District 48 – Stark (part)

Democratic: Lynn Gorman

Republican: Scott Oelslager (i)

District 49 – Stark (part)

Democratic: Krista Allison

Republican: Jim Thomas (i)

District 50 – Stark (part)

Democratic: Doremus Redvine

Republican: Matthew Kishman

District 51 – Stark (part), Tuscarawas (part)

Democratic: Joe Rinehart

Republican: Jodi Salvo

District 52 – Lorain (part)

Democratic: Genevieve Flieger

Republican: Gayle L. Manning (i)

District 53 – Lorain (part)

Democratic: Joe Miller III (i)

Republican: Bradley Lacko

District 54 – Huron (part), Lorain (part)

Democratic: Brenda Buchanan

Republican: Kellie Deeter

District 55 – Warren (part)

Democratic: Laura Marie Davis

Republican: Michelle Teska

District 56 – Warren (part)

Democratic: Cleveland Canova

Republican: Adam Mathews (i)

District 57 – Lake (part)

Democratic: Rick Walker

Republican: Jamie Callender (i)

District 58 – Mahoning (part)

Democratic: Lauren McNally (i)

Republican: Emily Ciccone

District 59 – Columbiana (part), Mahoning (part)

Democratic: Laura Schaeffer

Republican: Tex Fischer (i)

District 60 – Delaware (part)

Democratic: Rachael Morocco

Republican: Brian Lorenz (i)

District 61 – Delaware (part), Knox (part)

Democratic: David Hogan

Republican: Beth Lear (i)

District 62 – Clermont (part)

Democratic: Katie Vockell

Republican: Jean Schmidt (i)

District 63 – Brown (part), Clermont (part)

Democratic: Tracey McCullough

Republican: Adam Bird (i)

District 64 – Trumbull (part)

Democratic: Lauren Mathews

Republican: Nick Santucci (i)

District 65 – Ashtabula (part), Trumbull (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: David Thomas

District 66 – Medina (part)

Democratic: Bradford Scott Quade

Republican: Sharon Ray (i)

District 67 – Ashland (part), Medina (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Melanie Miller (i)

District 68 – Licking (part)

Democratic: Michael E. Smith

Republican: Thaddeus Claggett (i)

District 69 – Fairfield (part), Licking (part), Perry (part)

Democratic: Jamie Hough

Republican: Kevin Miller (i)

District 70 – Greene (part)

Democratic: Joseph Wilson

Republican: Brian Lampton (i)

District 71 – Clark (part), Clinton, Greene (part)

Democratic: Krista Magaw

Republican: Levi Dean

District 72 – Portage (part)

Democratic: Nathaniel Adams

Republican: Heidi Workman

District 73 – Fairfield (part)

Democratic: Michael Scarmack

Republican: Jeff LaRe (i)

District 74 – Clark (part)

Democratic: Derek Alvarado

Republican: Bernard Willis (i)

District 75 – Wood (part)

Democratic: Jan Materni

Republican: Haraz Ghanbari (i)

District 76 – Richland

Democratic: Emily Adams

Republican: Marilyn John (i)

Independent write-in: Tim Grady

District 77 – Wayne

Democratic: Mark Gooch

Republican: Meredith Craig

District 78 – Allen, Auglaize (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Matt Huffman

District 79 – Carroll, Columbiana (part)

Democratic: Dan Votaw

Republican: Monica Robb Blasdel (i)

District 80 – Darke (part), Miami

Democratic: Melissa VanDyke

Republican: Johnathan Newman

District 81 – Defiance (part), Fulton, Henry, Williams

Democratic: Greg Adams

Republican: Jim Hoops (i)

District 82 – Defiance (part), Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert

Democratic: Magdalene Markward

Republican: Roy Klopfenstein (i)

District 83 – Hancock, Hardin, Logan (part)

Democratic: Sheila Coressel

Republican: Ty Mathews

District 84 – Auglaize (part), Darke (part), Mercer

Democratic: Arienne Childrey

Republican: Angie King (i)

District 85 – Champaign, Logan (part), Shelby

Democratic: Victoria Maddox

Republican: Tim Barhorst (i)

District 86 – Marion (part), Union

Democratic: Lesley Verbus

Republican: Tracy Richardson (i)

District 87 – Crawford, Marion (part), Morrow, Wyandot

Democratic: Craig Swartz

Republican: Riordan McClain (i)

District 88 – Sandusky, Seneca

Democratic: Dianne Selvey

Republican: Gary Click (i)

District 89 – Erie, Huron (part), Ottawa (part)

Democratic: Alicia Roshong

Republican: D.J. Swearingen (i)

District 90 – Adams, Brown (part), Scioto

Democratic: Kate Nunnelley

Republican: Justin Pizzulli (i)

District 91 – Fayette, Highland, Pike, Ross (part)

Democratic: Ellen Clark

Republican: Bob Peterson (i)

District 92 – Hocking, Perry (part), Ross (part), Vinton

Democratic: Arthur Beatty

Republican: Mark Johnson (i)

District 93 – Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Jason Stephens (i)

District 94 – Athens (part), Meigs, Washington

Democratic: Wenda Sheard

Republican: Kevin Ritter

Independent write-in: Andrea Neutzling

District 95 – Athens (part), Belmont (part), Guernsey (part), Harrison, Morgan, Noble

Democratic: Andrea Neutzling

Republican: Don Jones (i)

District 96 – Belmont (part), Jefferson, Monroe

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Ron Ferguson (i)

District 97 – Guernsey (part), Muskingum

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Adam Holmes (i)

Independent: Scott Wilson

District 98 – Coshocton, Holmes, Knox (part)

Democratic: Annie Homstad

Republican: Mark Hiner

District 99 – Ashtabula (part), Geauga (part)

Democratic: Louis Murphy

Republican: Sarah Fowler Arthur (i)

State Board of Education

There are six BOE seats open. Each candidate runs as nonpartisan, but their beliefs can lean toward conservative versus liberal. The Ohio Democratic Party has issued endorsements in this race. The Republican Party hasn’t as of yet.

District 1 – Williams, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Shelby, Auglaize, Allen, Putnam, Henry, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Logan, Champaign, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford, Marion, Richland, Ottawa (part), Darke (part)

Candidate 1: Kristie Reighard – endorsed by Ohio Democratic Party

District 5 – Clark, Greene, Madison, Fayette, Clinton, Clermont, Highland, Brown, Adams, Ross, Pike, Scioto, Vinton, Jackson, Gallia, Lawrence.

Candidate 1: Mary Binegar – endorsed by Ohio Democratic Party

Candidate 2: Hava Laudon – endorsed by local GOP groups

District 6 – Pickaway, Fairfield, Hocking, Perry, Muskingum, Franklin (part)

Candidate 1: David Donofrio – endorsed by Democratic lawmakers

Candidate 2: Cathye Flory – previously on board, appointed by Republican Gov. John Kasich

Candidate 3: Chris Orban – endorsed by local Democrats

District 7 – Delaware, Union, Morrow, Knox, Franklin (part)

Candidate 1: Jessica Goeller – leans Republican based on social media

Candidate 2: Rhonda Johnson – endorsed by Ohio Democratic Party

District 8 – Mahoning, Columbiana, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Jefferson, Harrison, Coshocton, Licking, Guernsey, Belmont, Monroe, Noble, Morgan, Washington, Athens, Meigs, Holmes (part), Stark (part)

Candidate 1: Karen Lloyd – endorsed by Ohio Democratic Party

District 11 – Medina, Ashland, Wayne, Cuyahoga (part)

Candidate 1: Delores Ford – endorsed by Ohio Democratic Party

Candidate 2: Jennie Kelley-Crosby – leans liberal, supports progressive groups

Intermediate appellate court

There are 24 seats open.

First District Court of Appeals – Hamilton (four seats open)

Seat 1

Democratic: Terry Nestor

Republican: Sean M. Donovan

Seat 2

Democratic: Marilyn Zayas (i)

Republican: Stacy Lefton

Seat 3

Democratic: Candace C Crouse (i)

Republican: M. Elizabeth Polston

Seat 4

Democratic: Rich Moore

Republican: Robert A. Goering

Second District Court of Appeals – Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, and Montgomery (one seat open)

Seat 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Robert G Hanseman

Third District Court of Appeals – Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert, and Wyandot (one seat open)

Seat 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: John Willamowski (i)

Fourth District Court of Appeals – Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington (two seats open)

Seat 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Jason Smith (i)

Seat 2

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Mike Hess (i)

Fifth District Court of Appeals – Ashland, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Guernsey, Holmes, Knox, Licking, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Richland, Stark, and Tuscarawas (three seats open)

Seat 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Robert G. Montgomery

Seat 2

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Kevin Popham

Seat 3

Democratic: N/A

Republican: David Gormley

Sixth District Court of Appeals – Erie, Fulton, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood (one seat open)

Seat 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Gene A. Zmuda (i)

Seventh District Court of Appeals – Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe, and Noble (one seat open)

Seat 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Katelyn Dickey (i)

Eighth District Court of Appeals – Cuyahoga (four seats open)

Seat 1

Democratic: Deena R. Calabrese

Republican: N/A

Seat 2

Democratic: Michelle Sheehan (i)

Republican: N/A

Seat 3

Democratic: Eileen T. Gallagher (i)

Republican: N/A

Seat 4

Democratic: Mary Boyle (i)

Republican: N/A

Ninth District Court of Appeals – Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Wayne (one seat open)

Seat 1

Democratic: Steve Elliott

Republican: Jennifer Lee Hensal (i)

Tenth District Court of Appeals – Franklin (two seats open)

Seat 1

Democratic: Laurel Beatty Blunt (i)

Republican: N/A

Seat 2:

Democratic: Shawn Dingus

Republican: N/A

Eleventh District Court of Appeals – Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage, and Trumbull (three seats open)

Seat 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Robert Patton (i)

Seat 2

Democratic: N/A

Republican: John Eklund (i)

Seat 3

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Scott Lynch

Twelfth District Court of Appeals – Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Preble, and Warren (two seats open)

Seat 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Melena S Siebert

Municipal elections

Cuyahoga County

Prosecutor

Democratic: Michael O'Malley

Republican: Candidate withdrew

County Council — District 2

Democratic: Dale Miller (i)

Republican: Chris Breninghouse

County Council — District 4

Democratic: Mark Casselberry

Republican: Danielle Downs

County Council — District 6

Democratic: Robert Schleper

Republican: Jack Schron (i)

County Council — District 8

Democratic: Pernel Jones Jr. (i)

Republican: N/A

County Council — District 10

Democratic: Michael Houser

Republican: Stacey White

Judicial offices

Although they participate in primaries, county judges don’t have their party by their name. For your clarity, we have included it below.

General Division – Seat 1

Democratic: Kevin Kelley (i)

Republican: Antonio Nicholson

General Division – Seat 2

Democratic: Ashley Kilbane (i)

Republican: N/A

General Division – Seat 3

Democratic: John Spellacy

Republican: N/A

General Division – Seat 4

Democratic: Timothy McCormick (i)

Republican: N/A

General Division – Seat 5

Democratic: John P. O'Donnell (i)

Republican: N/A

General Division – Seat 6

Democratic: Carl Mazzone

Republican: N/A

General Division – Seat 7

Democratic: Lauren C. Moore

Republican: N/A

General Division – Seat 8

Democratic: Mollie Murphy

Republican: Tim Hess

General Division – Seat 9

Democratic: Emily Hagan (i)

Republican: N/A

General Division – Seat 10

Democratic: Joy Kennedy

Republican: Amily Imbrogno

General Division – Seat 11

Democratic: Daryl Dennie

Republican: Joan Synenberg (i)

General Division – Seat 12

Democratic: Cassandra Collier-Williams (i)

Republican: Jason Ralls

General Division – Seat 13

Democratic: Kira Krivosh

Republican: Timothy Clary (i)

Juvenile Division – Seat 1

Democratic: Jennifer L. O'Malley (i)

Republican: N/A

Juvenile Division – Seat 2

Democratic: Alison Nelson Floyd (i)

Republican: N/A

Juvenile Division – Seat 3

Democratic: Thomas F. O'Malley (i)

Republican: N/A

Other Cuyahoga County races

Cleveland Heights Council

Nonpartisan: James Posch

Highland Hills Council

Nonpartisan: Robert L. Wright II

South Euclid Charter Review Commission

Nonpartisan: Michael C. Love

Nonpartisan: Deborah Wright

Hamilton County

Prosecutor

Democratic: Connie Pillich

Republican: Melissa Powers (i)

Sheriff

Democratic: Charmaine McGuffey (i)

Republican: Jim Neil (R)

Clerk of Courts

Democratic: Pavan Parikh (i)

Republican: Mary Hill (R)

Libertarian: Andrew Olding (L)

Auditor – special election

Democratic: Jessica Miranda (i)

Republican: Tom Brinkman Jr.

Treasurer

Democratic: Jill Schiller (i)

Republican: Jeff Baker (R)

Coroner

Democratic: Lakshmi Kode Sammarco (i)

Republican: N/A

Engineer

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Eric Beck (i)

Recorder

Democratic: Scott Crowley (i)

Republican: David Heimbach

County Commission — Seat 1

Democratic: Alicia Reece (i)

Republican: Jonathan Pearson

Libertarian: Kyle Dupler

County Commission — Seat 2

Democratic: Denise Driehaus (i)

Republican: Adam Koehler

Libertarian: Leandro Llambi

Common Pleas

General Division – Seat 1

Democratic: Steve Simon

Republican: Katie Casch

General Division – vote for not more than two

Democratic: Virginia Tallent, R. Bernard Mundy

Republican: Leslie Ghiz (i), Robert C. Winkler, Chris Lipps

Fairfield, Franklin and Lucas all have municipal elections as well.

City and township ballot measures

This depends on your area. For example, Cuyahoga County has 55 issues, but not every voter will vote on each. For example, the Cleveland Municipal School District has a proposed tax levy.

We will have another story dedicated to all the local levies.

Voting

Election Day is Nov. 5. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

Early voting starts Oct. 8. You MUST vote at your county board of elections if you are voting early.

If you do not know your county's website, click or tap here. This contains their addresses, emails and phone numbers.

Click here to check your registration status.

Election Schedule

Oct. 8: Absentee Voting by Mail begins (Ends November 4, postmark deadline)

Oct. 8: Early In-Person Voting begins

Oct. 29: Your board of elections must receive absent ballot applications by 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 4: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date.

Nov. 5: General Election: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5: Absentee Ballots may be returned by mail or personally delivered to your county board of elections. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: Last day for boards of elections to receive non-UOCAVA absentee ballots (returned by U.S. mail) that have been postmarked on or before November 4. UOCAVA absentee ballots must be received (by mail) by boards of elections by this date to be counted.

Hours of early voting

Oct. 8-11: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 14-18: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 21-25: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 26: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Oct. 27: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 28: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 - Nov. 1: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2: 8 a.m. - 4p.m.

Nov. 3: 1 - 5 p.m.

Where to vote

Click here to find your polling location.

Voter identification

You need to bring a photo ID when voting in person. Acceptable forms are a valid Ohio driver's license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. You may no longer use bank statements or utility bills.

RELATED: What you need to vote at the polls in Ohio

Other acceptable forms of ID are a state of Ohio ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV, a U.S. passport card, an Ohio National Guard ID card and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.

Other unacceptable forms of ID are a driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio; a Social Security card, birth certificate, insurance card, government check, paycheck or other government document; or any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.

The IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed, a photograph of the voter, and the voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book.

If you do not have any of the approved forms of identification, you are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. To have your vote counted, you must return to the BOE within four days of the election to provide a photo ID.

Nonpartisan voter helpline

If you have any questions or concerns about voting, a nonpartisan helpline has been created.

Call or text 1-866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer in English.

The hotline also comes in different languages

Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)

Asian languages: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)

Arabic: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)

If this document is missing anything or any candidate, please email Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau at morgan.trau@wews.com with the subject line "2024 GENERAL GUIDE UPDATE."

