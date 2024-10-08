Everything to know about the 2024 elections in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the 2024 general election coming up shortly, we created a guide on everything you need to know about voting on Nov. 5.
For the guide, (i) indicates the candidate is the incumbent. N/A indicates no one is running.
Statewide
President and Vice President
Democratic: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Republican: Donald Trump and JD Vance
Libertarian: Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat
Other-party: Peter Sonski and Lauren Onak
Other-party: Jill Stein and Anita Rios
Nonparty: Richard Duncan and Mitchell Preston Bupp
U.S. Senate
Democratic: Sherrod Brown (i)
Republican: Bernie Moreno
Libertarian: Don Kissick
Valid write-in candidates: Stephen Faris, David Pastorius, Nathan Russell, Tariq Shabazz
Issue 1
You will be voting on whether Ohio should remove politicians from the redistricting process.
Voting yes on Issue 1 would create a 15-member Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission (OCRC), made up of Republican, Democratic and independent citizens who broadly represent the different geographic areas and demographics of the state.
Voting no on Issue 1 would be rejecting the independent commission proposal and keeping the current setup of having lawmakers draw the maps that impact themselves and their colleagues.
We have covered this topic extensively, including a piece answering your questions about the proposed constitutional amendment.
Ohio Supreme Court
Seat 1
Democratic: Michael P. Donnelly (i)
Republican: Megan E. Shanahan
Seat 2
Democratic: Melody Stewart (i)
Republican: Joseph Deters
Seat 3
Democratic: Lisa Forbes
Republican: Dan Hawkins
On social issues that impact all families, the Ohio Supreme Court races are some of the most significant races you will vote on this election.
U.S. House of Representatives
District 1 – Hamilton (part), Warren
Democratic: Greg Landsman (i)
Republican: Orlando Sonza
District 2 – Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton
Democratic: Samantha Meadows
Republican: David Taylor
Independent write-in: Alexander Schrank
District 3 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Joyce Beatty (i)
Republican: Michael Young
District 4 – Allen, Ashland, Auglaize, Champaign, Delaware (part), Hardin, Logan, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Shelby (part), Union, Wyandot (part)
Democratic: Tamie Wilson
Republican: Jim Jordan (i)
District 5 – Crawford, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lorain, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Van Wert, Wyandot (part), Wood (part)
Democratic: Keith Mundy
Republican: Bob Latta (i)
District 6 – Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe, Noble, Stark (part), Tuscarawas (part), Washington
Democratic: Michael Kripchak
Republican: Michael Rulli (i)
District 7 – Cuyahoga (part), Holmes (part), Medina, Wayne
Democratic: Matthew Diemer
Republican: Max Miller (i)
Independent: Dennis J. Kucinich
District 8 – Butler, Darke, Hamilton (part), Miami (part), Preble
Democratic: Vanessa Enoch
Republican: Warren Davidson (i)
District 9 – Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, Wood (part)
Democratic: Marcy Kaptur (i)
Republican: Derek Merrin
Libertarian: Tom Pruss
District 10 – Clark (part), Greene, Montgomery
Democratic: Amy Cox
Republican: Michael Turner (i)
Independent: Michael Harbaugh
District 11 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Shontel Brown (i)
Republican: Alan Rapoport
Independent: Sean Freeman
Independent write-ins: Tracy DeForde, Christopher Zelonish
District 12 – Athens, Coshocton, Delaware (part), Fairfield, Guernsey, Holmes (part), Knox, Licking, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry, Tuscarawas (part)
Democratic: Jerrad Christian
Republican: Troy Balderson (i)
District 13 – Stark (part), Summit
Democratic: Emilia Sykes (i)
Republican: Kevin Coughlin
District 14 – Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage, Trumbull
Democratic: Brian Kenderes
Republican: Dave Joyce (i)
District 15 – Clark (part), Fayette (part), Franklin (part), Madison, Miami (part), Shelby (part)
Democratic: Adam Miller
Republican: Mike Carey (i)
State legislative races
First things first, you need to figure out what district you live in. The Sec. of State website has a handy tool called "Find my District."
Once you are there, type in your address. You should get a pop-up stating the numbers for your house, senate, congressional and school district.
Remember or write those down and come back to this guide.
State Senate
The even-numbered seats are up for election this year, with a special election for District 33.
District 2 – Erie, Huron (part), Lucas (part), Ottawa, Wood
Democratic: Paloma De La Fuente
Republican: Theresa Gavarone (i)
District 4 – Butler (part)
Democratic: Thomas Cooke
Republican: George Lang (i)
District 6 – Montgomery (part)
Democratic: Willis Blackshear Jr.
Republican: Charlotte McGuire
District 8 – Montgomery (part)
Democratic: Timothy Hogan
Republican: Louis W. (“Bill”) Blessing, III (i)
District 10 – Clark, Clinton, Greene
Democratic: Dan McGregor
Republican: Kyle Koehler
District 12 – Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Darke (part), Logan (part), Mercer, Shelby
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Susan Manchester
District 14 – Adams, Brown, Clermont, Scioto
Democratic: Shane Marcum
Republican: Terry Johnson (i)
District 16 – Franklin (Part)
Democratic: Beth Liston
Republican: Besa Sharrah
District 18 – Cuyahoga (part), Lake
Democratic: Katie O'Neill
Republican: Jerry Cirino (i)
District 20 – Fairfield, Licking, Perry (part)
Democratic: Nick Hubbell
Republican: Tim Schaffer (i)
District 22 – Ashland, Medina, Richland
Democratic: Kathy Salem
Republican: Mark J. Romanchuk (i)
District 24 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Sue Durichko
Republican: Tom Patton
District 26 – Crawford, Marion, Morrow, Sandusky, Seneca, Union, Wyandot
Democratic: Mohamud Jama
Republican: Bill Reineke (i)
District 28 – Summit (part)
Democratic: Casey Weinstein
Republican: Jon Leissler
District 30 – Athens, Belmont, Guernsey (Part), Harrison, Jefferson, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Washington
Democratic: Iva Faber
Republican: Brian Chavez (i)
District 32 – Ashtabula, Geauga (Part), Trumbull
Democratic: Michael Shrodek
Republican: Sandra O'Brien (i)
District 33 – Special: Carroll, Columbiana, Mahoning
Democratic: Marty Hume
Republican: Al Cutrona (i)
Ohio House
Each House District is up for reelection.
District 1 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Dontavius Jarrells (i)
Republican: N/A
District 2 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Latyna Humphrey (i)
Republican: N/A
Independent: Eric Terford
Independent write-in: Tyler Rice
District 3 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Ismail Mohamed
Republican: N/A
District 4 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Beryl Brown Piccolantonio (i)
Republican: Jason Allevato
District 5 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Meredith Lawson‐Rowe
Republican: N/A
District 6 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Christine Cockley
Republican: Hussein Jabiri
District 7 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Allison Russo (i)
Republican: N/A
Independent write-in: Susan Miller
District 8 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Anita Somani (i)
Republican: Aaron Neumann
District 9 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Munira Abdullahi (i)
Republican: N/A
Libertarian: Brandy Seymour
District 10 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Mark Sigrist
Republican: Brian Garvine
District 11 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Crystal Lett
Republican: Stephanie Kunze
District 12 – Franklin (part), Madison, Pickaway
Democratic: Brad Cotton
Republican: Brian Stewart (i)
District 13 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Tristan Rader
Republican: Robert Dintaman
District 14 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Sean Brennan (i)
Republican: Daniel Harrington
District 15 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Chris Glassburn
Republican: Aaron Borowski
District 16 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Bride Rose Sweeney (i)
Republican: Daniel Harrington
District 17 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Jessica Sutherland
Republican: Mike Dovilla
Independent: N/A
District 18 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Juanita Brent (i)
Republican: Justyn Anderson
Independent write-in: Christela Neal
District 19 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Phil Robinson (i)
Republican: Kenny Godnavec
District 20 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Terrence Upchurch (i)
Republican: Donna Brown
District 21 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Eric Synenberg
Republican: Joshua Malovasic
District 22 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Darnell Brewer (i)
Republican: Milan Wesley
District 23 – Cuyahoga (part), Lake (part)
Democratic: Dan Troy (i)
Republican: Tony Hocevar
District 24 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Dani Isaacsohn (i)
Republican: John Sess
District 25 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Cecil Thomas (i)
Republican: Jim Berns
District 26 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Sedrick Denson (i)
Republican: John Breadon
District 27 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Rachel Baker (i)
Republican: Curt C. Hartman
District 28 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Karen Brownlee
Republican: Jenn Giroux
Independent write-in: Regina Collins
District 29 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Joe Salvato
Republican: Cindy Abrams (i)
District 30 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Stefanie Hawk
Republican: Mike Odioso
District 31 – Summit (part)
Democratic: AJ Harris
Republican: Bill Roemer (i)
District 32 – Summit (part)
Democratic: Jim Colopy
Republican: Jack Daniels (i)
District 33 – Summit (part)
Democratic: Veronica Sims (i)
Republican: N/A
District 34 – Summit (part)
Democratic: Derrick Hall
Republican: Adam Bozic
District 35 – Geauga (part), Portage (part), Summit (part)
Democratic: Mark Curtis
Republican: Steve Demetriou (i)
Independent: N/A
District 36 – Montgomery (part)
Democratic: Rose Lounsbury
Republican: Andrea White (i)
Independent: N/A
District 37 – Montgomery (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Tom Young (i)
District 38 – Montgomery (part)
Democratic: Desiree Tims
Republican: N/A
District 39 – Montgomery (part)
Democratic: Dion Green
Republican: Phil Plummer (i)
District 40 – Butler (part), Montgomery (part), Preble
Democratic: Bobbie Arnold
Republican: Rodney Creech (i)
District 41 – Lucas (part)
Democratic: Erika White
Republican: Josiah Leinbach
District 42 – Lucas (part)
Democratic: Elgin Rogers Jr. (i)
Republican: N/A
District 43 – Lucas (part)
Democratic: Michele Grim
Republican: Wendi Hendricks
District 44 – Lucas (part), Ottawa (part), Wood (part)
Democratic: Dave Blyth
Republican: Josh Williams (i)
District 45 – Butler (part)
Democratic: Landon Meador
Republican: Jennifer Gross (i)
District 46 – Butler (part)
Democratic: Benjamin McCall
Republican: Thomas Hall (i)
District 47 – Butler (part)
Democratic: Vanessa Cummings
Republican: Diane Mullins
District 48 – Stark (part)
Democratic: Lynn Gorman
Republican: Scott Oelslager (i)
District 49 – Stark (part)
Democratic: Krista Allison
Republican: Jim Thomas (i)
District 50 – Stark (part)
Democratic: Doremus Redvine
Republican: Matthew Kishman
District 51 – Stark (part), Tuscarawas (part)
Democratic: Joe Rinehart
Republican: Jodi Salvo
District 52 – Lorain (part)
Democratic: Genevieve Flieger
Republican: Gayle L. Manning (i)
District 53 – Lorain (part)
Democratic: Joe Miller III (i)
Republican: Bradley Lacko
District 54 – Huron (part), Lorain (part)
Democratic: Brenda Buchanan
Republican: Kellie Deeter
District 55 – Warren (part)
Democratic: Laura Marie Davis
Republican: Michelle Teska
District 56 – Warren (part)
Democratic: Cleveland Canova
Republican: Adam Mathews (i)
District 57 – Lake (part)
Democratic: Rick Walker
Republican: Jamie Callender (i)
District 58 – Mahoning (part)
Democratic: Lauren McNally (i)
Republican: Emily Ciccone
District 59 – Columbiana (part), Mahoning (part)
Democratic: Laura Schaeffer
Republican: Tex Fischer (i)
District 60 – Delaware (part)
Democratic: Rachael Morocco
Republican: Brian Lorenz (i)
District 61 – Delaware (part), Knox (part)
Democratic: David Hogan
Republican: Beth Lear (i)
District 62 – Clermont (part)
Democratic: Katie Vockell
Republican: Jean Schmidt (i)
District 63 – Brown (part), Clermont (part)
Democratic: Tracey McCullough
Republican: Adam Bird (i)
District 64 – Trumbull (part)
Democratic: Lauren Mathews
Republican: Nick Santucci (i)
District 65 – Ashtabula (part), Trumbull (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: David Thomas
District 66 – Medina (part)
Democratic: Bradford Scott Quade
Republican: Sharon Ray (i)
District 67 – Ashland (part), Medina (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Melanie Miller (i)
District 68 – Licking (part)
Democratic: Michael E. Smith
Republican: Thaddeus Claggett (i)
District 69 – Fairfield (part), Licking (part), Perry (part)
Democratic: Jamie Hough
Republican: Kevin Miller (i)
District 70 – Greene (part)
Democratic: Joseph Wilson
Republican: Brian Lampton (i)
District 71 – Clark (part), Clinton, Greene (part)
Democratic: Krista Magaw
Republican: Levi Dean
District 72 – Portage (part)
Democratic: Nathaniel Adams
Republican: Heidi Workman
District 73 – Fairfield (part)
Democratic: Michael Scarmack
Republican: Jeff LaRe (i)
District 74 – Clark (part)
Democratic: Derek Alvarado
Republican: Bernard Willis (i)
District 75 – Wood (part)
Democratic: Jan Materni
Republican: Haraz Ghanbari (i)
District 76 – Richland
Democratic: Emily Adams
Republican: Marilyn John (i)
Independent write-in: Tim Grady
District 77 – Wayne
Democratic: Mark Gooch
Republican: Meredith Craig
District 78 – Allen, Auglaize (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Matt Huffman
District 79 – Carroll, Columbiana (part)
Democratic: Dan Votaw
Republican: Monica Robb Blasdel (i)
District 80 – Darke (part), Miami
Democratic: Melissa VanDyke
Republican: Johnathan Newman
District 81 – Defiance (part), Fulton, Henry, Williams
Democratic: Greg Adams
Republican: Jim Hoops (i)
District 82 – Defiance (part), Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert
Democratic: Magdalene Markward
Republican: Roy Klopfenstein (i)
District 83 – Hancock, Hardin, Logan (part)
Democratic: Sheila Coressel
Republican: Ty Mathews
District 84 – Auglaize (part), Darke (part), Mercer
Democratic: Arienne Childrey
Republican: Angie King (i)
District 85 – Champaign, Logan (part), Shelby
Democratic: Victoria Maddox
Republican: Tim Barhorst (i)
District 86 – Marion (part), Union
Democratic: Lesley Verbus
Republican: Tracy Richardson (i)
District 87 – Crawford, Marion (part), Morrow, Wyandot
Democratic: Craig Swartz
Republican: Riordan McClain (i)
District 88 – Sandusky, Seneca
Democratic: Dianne Selvey
Republican: Gary Click (i)
District 89 – Erie, Huron (part), Ottawa (part)
Democratic: Alicia Roshong
Republican: D.J. Swearingen (i)
District 90 – Adams, Brown (part), Scioto
Democratic: Kate Nunnelley
Republican: Justin Pizzulli (i)
District 91 – Fayette, Highland, Pike, Ross (part)
Democratic: Ellen Clark
Republican: Bob Peterson (i)
District 92 – Hocking, Perry (part), Ross (part), Vinton
Democratic: Arthur Beatty
Republican: Mark Johnson (i)
District 93 – Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Jason Stephens (i)
District 94 – Athens (part), Meigs, Washington
Democratic: Wenda Sheard
Republican: Kevin Ritter
Independent write-in: Andrea Neutzling
District 95 – Athens (part), Belmont (part), Guernsey (part), Harrison, Morgan, Noble
Democratic: Andrea Neutzling
Republican: Don Jones (i)
District 96 – Belmont (part), Jefferson, Monroe
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Ron Ferguson (i)
District 97 – Guernsey (part), Muskingum
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Adam Holmes (i)
Independent: Scott Wilson
District 98 – Coshocton, Holmes, Knox (part)
Democratic: Annie Homstad
Republican: Mark Hiner
District 99 – Ashtabula (part), Geauga (part)
Democratic: Louis Murphy
Republican: Sarah Fowler Arthur (i)
State Board of Education
There are six BOE seats open. Each candidate runs as nonpartisan, but their beliefs can lean toward conservative versus liberal. The Ohio Democratic Party has issued endorsements in this race. The Republican Party hasn’t as of yet.
District 1 – Williams, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Shelby, Auglaize, Allen, Putnam, Henry, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Logan, Champaign, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford, Marion, Richland, Ottawa (part), Darke (part)
Candidate 1: Kristie Reighard – endorsed by Ohio Democratic Party
District 5 – Clark, Greene, Madison, Fayette, Clinton, Clermont, Highland, Brown, Adams, Ross, Pike, Scioto, Vinton, Jackson, Gallia, Lawrence.
Candidate 1: Mary Binegar – endorsed by Ohio Democratic Party
Candidate 2: Hava Laudon – endorsed by local GOP groups
District 6 – Pickaway, Fairfield, Hocking, Perry, Muskingum, Franklin (part)
Candidate 1: David Donofrio – endorsed by Democratic lawmakers
Candidate 2: Cathye Flory – previously on board, appointed by Republican Gov. John Kasich
Candidate 3: Chris Orban – endorsed by local Democrats
District 7 – Delaware, Union, Morrow, Knox, Franklin (part)
Candidate 1: Jessica Goeller – leans Republican based on social media
Candidate 2: Rhonda Johnson – endorsed by Ohio Democratic Party
District 8 – Mahoning, Columbiana, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Jefferson, Harrison, Coshocton, Licking, Guernsey, Belmont, Monroe, Noble, Morgan, Washington, Athens, Meigs, Holmes (part), Stark (part)
Candidate 1: Karen Lloyd – endorsed by Ohio Democratic Party
District 11 – Medina, Ashland, Wayne, Cuyahoga (part)
Candidate 1: Delores Ford – endorsed by Ohio Democratic Party
Candidate 2: Jennie Kelley-Crosby – leans liberal, supports progressive groups
Intermediate appellate court
There are 24 seats open.
First District Court of Appeals – Hamilton (four seats open)
Seat 1
Democratic: Terry Nestor
Republican: Sean M. Donovan
Seat 2
Democratic: Marilyn Zayas (i)
Republican: Stacy Lefton
Seat 3
Democratic: Candace C Crouse (i)
Republican: M. Elizabeth Polston
Seat 4
Democratic: Rich Moore
Republican: Robert A. Goering
Second District Court of Appeals – Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, and Montgomery (one seat open)
Seat 1
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Robert G Hanseman
Third District Court of Appeals – Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert, and Wyandot (one seat open)
Seat 1
Democratic: N/A
Republican: John Willamowski (i)
Fourth District Court of Appeals – Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington (two seats open)
Seat 1
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Jason Smith (i)
Seat 2
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Mike Hess (i)
Fifth District Court of Appeals – Ashland, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Guernsey, Holmes, Knox, Licking, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Richland, Stark, and Tuscarawas (three seats open)
Seat 1
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Robert G. Montgomery
Seat 2
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Kevin Popham
Seat 3
Democratic: N/A
Republican: David Gormley
Sixth District Court of Appeals – Erie, Fulton, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood (one seat open)
Seat 1
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Gene A. Zmuda (i)
Seventh District Court of Appeals – Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe, and Noble (one seat open)
Seat 1
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Katelyn Dickey (i)
Eighth District Court of Appeals – Cuyahoga (four seats open)
Seat 1
Democratic: Deena R. Calabrese
Republican: N/A
Seat 2
Democratic: Michelle Sheehan (i)
Republican: N/A
Seat 3
Democratic: Eileen T. Gallagher (i)
Republican: N/A
Seat 4
Democratic: Mary Boyle (i)
Republican: N/A
Ninth District Court of Appeals – Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Wayne (one seat open)
Seat 1
Democratic: Steve Elliott
Republican: Jennifer Lee Hensal (i)
Tenth District Court of Appeals – Franklin (two seats open)
Seat 1
Democratic: Laurel Beatty Blunt (i)
Republican: N/A
Seat 2:
Democratic: Shawn Dingus
Republican: N/A
Eleventh District Court of Appeals – Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage, and Trumbull (three seats open)
Seat 1
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Robert Patton (i)
Seat 2
Democratic: N/A
Republican: John Eklund (i)
Seat 3
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Scott Lynch
Twelfth District Court of Appeals – Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Preble, and Warren (two seats open)
Seat 1
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Melena S Siebert
Municipal elections
Cuyahoga County
Prosecutor
Democratic: Michael O'Malley
Republican: Candidate withdrew
County Council — District 2
Democratic: Dale Miller (i)
Republican: Chris Breninghouse
County Council — District 4
Democratic: Mark Casselberry
Republican: Danielle Downs
County Council — District 6
Democratic: Robert Schleper
Republican: Jack Schron (i)
County Council — District 8
Democratic: Pernel Jones Jr. (i)
Republican: N/A
County Council — District 10
Democratic: Michael Houser
Republican: Stacey White
Judicial offices
Although they participate in primaries, county judges don’t have their party by their name. For your clarity, we have included it below.
General Division – Seat 1
Democratic: Kevin Kelley (i)
Republican: Antonio Nicholson
General Division – Seat 2
Democratic: Ashley Kilbane (i)
Republican: N/A
General Division – Seat 3
Democratic: John Spellacy
Republican: N/A
General Division – Seat 4
Democratic: Timothy McCormick (i)
Republican: N/A
General Division – Seat 5
Democratic: John P. O'Donnell (i)
Republican: N/A
General Division – Seat 6
Democratic: Carl Mazzone
Republican: N/A
General Division – Seat 7
Democratic: Lauren C. Moore
Republican: N/A
General Division – Seat 8
Democratic: Mollie Murphy
Republican: Tim Hess
General Division – Seat 9
Democratic: Emily Hagan (i)
Republican: N/A
General Division – Seat 10
Democratic: Joy Kennedy
Republican: Amily Imbrogno
General Division – Seat 11
Democratic: Daryl Dennie
Republican: Joan Synenberg (i)
General Division – Seat 12
Democratic: Cassandra Collier-Williams (i)
Republican: Jason Ralls
General Division – Seat 13
Democratic: Kira Krivosh
Republican: Timothy Clary (i)
Juvenile Division – Seat 1
Democratic: Jennifer L. O'Malley (i)
Republican: N/A
Juvenile Division – Seat 2
Democratic: Alison Nelson Floyd (i)
Republican: N/A
Juvenile Division – Seat 3
Democratic: Thomas F. O'Malley (i)
Republican: N/A
Other Cuyahoga County races
Cleveland Heights Council
Nonpartisan: James Posch
Highland Hills Council
Nonpartisan: Robert L. Wright II
South Euclid Charter Review Commission
Nonpartisan: Michael C. Love
Nonpartisan: Deborah Wright
Hamilton County
Prosecutor
Democratic: Connie Pillich
Republican: Melissa Powers (i)
Sheriff
Democratic: Charmaine McGuffey (i)
Republican: Jim Neil (R)
Clerk of Courts
Democratic: Pavan Parikh (i)
Republican: Mary Hill (R)
Libertarian: Andrew Olding (L)
Auditor – special election
Democratic: Jessica Miranda (i)
Republican: Tom Brinkman Jr.
Treasurer
Democratic: Jill Schiller (i)
Republican: Jeff Baker (R)
Coroner
Democratic: Lakshmi Kode Sammarco (i)
Republican: N/A
Engineer
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Eric Beck (i)
Recorder
Democratic: Scott Crowley (i)
Republican: David Heimbach
County Commission — Seat 1
Democratic: Alicia Reece (i)
Republican: Jonathan Pearson
Libertarian: Kyle Dupler
County Commission — Seat 2
Democratic: Denise Driehaus (i)
Republican: Adam Koehler
Libertarian: Leandro Llambi
Common Pleas
General Division – Seat 1
Democratic: Steve Simon
Republican: Katie Casch
General Division – vote for not more than two
Democratic: Virginia Tallent, R. Bernard Mundy
Republican: Leslie Ghiz (i), Robert C. Winkler, Chris Lipps
Fairfield, Franklin and Lucas all have municipal elections as well.
City and township ballot measures
This depends on your area. For example, Cuyahoga County has 55 issues, but not every voter will vote on each. For example, the Cleveland Municipal School District has a proposed tax levy.
We will have another story dedicated to all the local levies.
Voting
Election Day is Nov. 5. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.
Early voting starts Oct. 8. You MUST vote at your county board of elections if you are voting early.
If you do not know your county's website, click or tap here. This contains their addresses, emails and phone numbers.
Click here to check your registration status.
Election Schedule
Oct. 8: Absentee Voting by Mail begins (Ends November 4, postmark deadline)
Oct. 8: Early In-Person Voting begins
Oct. 29: Your board of elections must receive absent ballot applications by 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date.
Nov. 5: General Election: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: Absentee Ballots may be returned by mail or personally delivered to your county board of elections. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Last day for boards of elections to receive non-UOCAVA absentee ballots (returned by U.S. mail) that have been postmarked on or before November 4. UOCAVA absentee ballots must be received (by mail) by boards of elections by this date to be counted.
Hours of early voting
Oct. 8-11: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Oct. 14-18: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Oct. 21-25: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 26: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 27: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Oct. 28: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2: 8 a.m. - 4p.m.
Nov. 3: 1 - 5 p.m.
Where to vote
Click here to find your polling location.
Voter identification
You need to bring a photo ID when voting in person. Acceptable forms are a valid Ohio driver's license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. You may no longer use bank statements or utility bills.
Other acceptable forms of ID are a state of Ohio ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV, a U.S. passport card, an Ohio National Guard ID card and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.
Other unacceptable forms of ID are a driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio; a Social Security card, birth certificate, insurance card, government check, paycheck or other government document; or any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.
The IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed, a photograph of the voter, and the voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book.
If you do not have any of the approved forms of identification, you are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. To have your vote counted, you must return to the BOE within four days of the election to provide a photo ID.
Nonpartisan voter helpline
If you have any questions or concerns about voting, a nonpartisan helpline has been created.
Call or text 1-866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer in English.
The hotline also comes in different languages
Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)
Asian languages: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)
Arabic: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)
