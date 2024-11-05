LIVE BLOG: Election Day 2024 updates

It's here. Election Day 2024. Everything from the Senate race to levies to school board issues is up for grabs.

When do polls open?

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for election results, which we'll post as they come in.

How News 5 will get you results

News 5 has partnered with Decision Desk HQ to get you quick and accurate reporting for the 2024 election.

6:28 a.m. Update

Voters lined up in anticipation for the polls to open.

6:09 a.m. Update

The Portage County Board of Elections announced a record-high early in-person voter turnout of 18,442.

For the 2020 election, voter turn out was 15,573.

The county is expecting 75% of voters in person.

Senate Race

Incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown is facing Republican Bernie Moreno in one of the tightest races in the country.

Brown was first elected to the state house in 1974.

Moreno's message? After a half-century in office, it's time for change.

"That's the closing argument; look, the guy's 50 years in elected office,” Moreno said. “Eighteen campaigns, never had a job in the private sector. It's time for these career politicians to go. Put new blood in there. People who have a new perspective. They know how to create opportunities for people."

Both men tell News 5 they are encouraged by what they see in the early voting numbers and the enthusiasm for their campaigns.

Brown won 18 counties in his 2018 victory, and Donald Trump won nine of them back in 2020.

Issue 1

Ohioans will be voting on Issue 1 this November — a redistricting proposal that could drastically change the balance of power within the Statehouse. But there is a problem. Viewers and readers have worried that the messaging for and against the amendment is confusing.

Both the Vote Yes and Vote No side say theirs would end gerrymandering.

What does a yes vote on Ohio Issue 1 mean? What does a no vote mean?

You will be voting on whether Ohio should remove politicians from the redistricting process.

Currently, Ohio lawmakers draw the maps — ones that directly impact them and their colleagues.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission (ORC) is made up of seven spots. Two will always go to Republicans and two to Democrats in the Statehouse. The three remaining seats are the governor, secretary of state, and auditor.

This led to the Ohio redistricting mess of 2022, when a bipartisan Ohio Supreme Court struck down seven different passed maps, citing that the GOP members of the commission were drawing lines to unfairly benefit their party.

Voting yes on Issue 1 would create a 15-member Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission (OCRC), made up of Republican, Democratic and independent citizens who broadly represent the different geographic areas and demographics of the state.

It bans current or former politicians, political party officials, lobbyists and large political donors from sitting on the commission.

It requires fair and impartial districts by making it unconstitutional to draw voting districts that discriminate against or favor any political party or individual politician. It also mandates the commission to operate under an open and independent process.

The commissioners would draw the maps based on federal law, also taking into account past election data on partisan preferences. The commission would ensure that each district has a reasonably equal population and that communities of interest are kept together.

Voting no on Issue 1 would be rejecting the independent commission proposal and keeping the current setup. Voting no could also mean you are hopeful that Republicans will keep to their word of proposing a "solution" to make the system better in the future months.

Congressional races

U.S. House of Representatives

District 1 – Hamilton (part), Warren

Democratic: Greg Landsman (i)

Republican: Orlando Sonza

District 2 – Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton

Democratic: Samantha Meadows

Republican: David Taylor

Independent write-in: Alexander Schrank

District 3 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Joyce Beatty (i)

Republican: Michael Young

District 4 – Allen, Ashland, Auglaize, Champaign, Delaware (part), Hardin, Logan, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Shelby (part), Union, Wyandot (part)

Democratic: Tamie Wilson

Republican: Jim Jordan (i)

District 5 – Crawford, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lorain, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Van Wert, Wyandot (part), Wood (part)

Democratic: Keith Mundy

Republican: Bob Latta (i)

District 6 – Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe, Noble, Stark (part), Tuscarawas (part), Washington

Democratic: Michael Kripchak

Republican: Michael Rulli (i)

District 7 – Cuyahoga (part), Holmes (part), Medina, Wayne

Democratic: Matthew Diemer

Republican: Max Miller (i)

Independent: Dennis J. Kucinich

District 8 – Butler, Darke, Hamilton (part), Miami (part), Preble

Democratic: Vanessa Enoch

Republican: Warren Davidson (i)

District 9 – Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, Wood (part)

Democratic: Marcy Kaptur (i)

Republican: Derek Merrin

Libertarian: Tom Pruss

District 10 – Clark (part), Greene, Montgomery

Democratic: Amy Cox

Republican: Michael Turner (i)

Independent: Michael Harbaugh

District 11 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Shontel Brown (i)

Republican: Alan Rapoport

Independent: Sean Freeman

Independent write-ins: Tracy DeForde, Christopher Zelonish

District 12 – Athens, Coshocton, Delaware (part), Fairfield, Guernsey, Holmes (part), Knox, Licking, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry, Tuscarawas (part)

Democratic: Jerrad Christian

Republican: Troy Balderson (i)

District 13 – Stark (part), Summit

Democratic: Emilia Sykes (i)

Republican: Kevin Coughlin

District 14 – Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage, Trumbull

Democratic: Brian Kenderes

Republican: Dave Joyce (i)

District 15 – Clark (part), Fayette (part), Franklin (part), Madison, Miami (part), Shelby (part)

Democratic: Adam Miller

Republican: Mike Carey (i)

