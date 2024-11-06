Watch Now

Politics

Actions

Moreno projected to defeat incumbent Brown to take Ohio’s highly-contested Senate seat for Republicans

Northeast Ohio businessman Bernie Moreno has defeated longtime Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, according to News 5 election partner Decision Desk HQ.
moreno-election-night-story-art
Posted
and last updated

Northeast Ohio businessman Bernie Moreno will defeat longtime Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, according to the projection from News 5 election partner Decision Desk HQ.

Moreno’s campaign was catapulted by endorsements from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

This race was the most expensive in the country, according to political spending tracker AdImpact. Brown’s seat was coveted, with the Republicans trying to flip it red from the razor-thin majority Democrats have over the Senate GOP.

Moreno, an immigrant from Columbia, is a wealthy entrepreneur from Cleveland who formerly sold luxury cars and is now in the cryptocurrency world.

While campaigning, Moreno said he wants the federal government involved in abortion access, running contrary to decades of Republicans saying abortion is an issue best left to the states. This has been a trend nationwide as voters continue to protect reproductive healthcare, including in Ohio. Each state that has put the option of abortion on the ballot has protected it.

Moreno also says the U.S. should not be sending more money to Ukraine.

As the campaign wound down, Moreno labeled Brown a career politician and said he could bring new ideas from the private sector.

Brown, Moreno make their closing arguments to Ohio voters

RELATED: Brown, Moreno make their closing arguments to Ohio voters ahead of Tuesday's election

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.