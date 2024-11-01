Brown, Moreno make their closing arguments to Ohio voters ahead of Tuesday's election

MEDINA, Ohio — To a roomful of supporters in Medina Thursday night GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno had a message: "I need all of you to do whatever you can over the next five days to get us across the finish line."

He and Democratic incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown crisscrossing the state in these final days making their closing arguments to Ohio voters.

Brown, who is seeking a fourth term in the Senate, says he wants to put that seniority to work for Ohio as he has done.

"I don't see politics as left or right; I see it as whose side are you on and we've delivered on pensions for 100,000 Ohio workers. We've capped the price of insulin at $35 a month and capped out of pocket expenses, drug costs for seniors at $2,000 a year,” he said. “I’ll keep fighting for the dignity of work."

Brown was first elected to the state house in 1974.

Moreno's message? After a half century in office, it's time for change.

"That's the closing argument look the guy's 50 years in elected office,” Moreno said. “Eighteen campaigns, never had a job in the private sector. It's time for these career politicians to go. Put new blood in there. People who have a new perspective. They know how to create opportunities for people."

Both men tell News 5 they are encouraged by what they're seeing in the early voting numbers and in the enthusiasm for their campaigns.

Brown won 18 counties in his 2018 victory, and Donald Trump won nine of them back in 2020.

To be successful, Brown needs those Trump voters to split their ticket.

"My message is no different to them then it is to anybody else,” Brown said. “It’s about whose side are you on and I've been on the side of workers, there's no question about that in terms of wages and pensions and fighting against bad trade agreements standing up to presidents of both parties and that's Biden, that's Trump, that's Obama that's Clinton that's Bush. When I think they're wrong for Ohio and I will continue to do that."

Moreno says the energy Trump brings to the top of the ticket in Ohio will transfer down the ballot with voters who'll see the importance of delivering him a Republican senate.

He also believes Brown's support of some Trump policies may backfire on him.

"If you look at the Democrat base when they see their candidate trying to cuddle with Donald Trump and trying to absorb Donald Trump's policies, they see that and I think that's going to suppress that vote as well."

Where there is agreement between the two, whoever you support - get out and vote.

"Vote like your country depends on it,” Moreno said. “In fact I'd say this. Even if you're going to vote against me go out and vote. This is the one nation on earth where if you're a billionaire or somebody down on their luck you have one vote."

