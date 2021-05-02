32-year-old man dies after shooting on East 128th Street

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday around 9:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 128th Street.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was panhandling in the area of East 130th Street and Buckeye Road when he left with another man.

According to police, they do not know if the man who left with the 32-year-old is responsible for the shooting.

Police said that witnesses told them a man was seen running from the area of the shooting through different yards.

No arrests have been made.

