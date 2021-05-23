33-year-old man found dead on street near Slavic Village

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a Cleveland street.

The man was found at 6 a.m. on Saturday in the area of East 64th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Police said a 33-year-old man was found behind a shipping container.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was discovered by a passerby.

According to police, the man may have been shot by someone driving by in a vehicle, but they need to examine his body further.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.