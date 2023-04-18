36-year-old man indicted for allegedly kidnapping double amputee, fatally shooting 23-year-old

A 36-year-old man has been indicted on charges of allegedly kidnapping a double amputee and fatally shooting a 23-year-old man.

According to court records, on Feb. 21, the 36-year-old and two others approached a 59-year-old man who is a double amputee who was sitting inside his vehicle near East 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue.

The 36-year-old entered the vehicle and put a gun to the victims head and told him to drive near the railroad tracks on Pearl Road and West 25th Street, court records show.

Upon arriving, the suspect pistol-whipped him in the head and the trio then threw him out of the car and onto nearby railroad tracks.

According to court records, the suspect told the victim, "If the cold doesn't kill you, a train will."

The suspect then took the man's wheelchair and threw it into a ravine. The trio later drove off with the victim's prosthetic legs still in the vehicle.

Police later found the vehicle near East 59th Street and Park Avenue but it had been set on fire with the prosthetic legs inside.

The 36-year-old has been indicted on the following charges:

• One count of Attempted Murder

• One count of Aggravated Robbery

• Two counts of Robbery

• One count of Kidnapping

• One count of Tampering With Evidence

• One count of Arson

• One count of Grand Theft

• One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

RELATED: Double amputee carjacked at gunpoint in Cleveland; has prosthetic legs stolen, wheelchair thrown into ravine

On March 24, the 36-year-old man and a woman approached a 23-year-old man under a bridge by the same railroad tracks.

According to court records, they beat him and the 36-year-old shot the victim in the head multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 36-year-old was indicted on the following charges:

• Three counts of Aggravated Murder

• Four counts of Murder

• Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

• Two counts of Robbery

• Two counts of Kidnapping

• One count of Tampering With Evidence

• One count of Arson

• One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

He will be arraigned at a later date.

RELATED: Man found dead under bridge on Cleveland's West Side