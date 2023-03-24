Man found dead under bridge on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — A man was found dead under a bridge near W. 25th Street and Pearl Road, according to Cleveland Police.

A News 5 photographer observed the body under a bridge near but outside of the Cleveland Zoo.

Michael Harris, News 5

Cleveland homicide responded to the scene to investigate Friday afternoon.

The cause of death and details surrounding the incident are unknown.

News 5 is working to learn more.

Two bodies have been found in Cleveland in the last two days — human remains were found in the water near the Old Coast Guard Station in Wendy Park on Thursday. There is no indication the two incidents are related.

