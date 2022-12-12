4 people displaced, estimated $60k in damages after fire on Woodside Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A fire on Woodside Avenue in Cleveland displaced four adults and caused an estimated $60,000 worth of damage to two properties on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Lieutenant Mike Norman.

Around 4 p.m. this afternoon, the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a well-involved fire in a double-unit home on the 12600 block of Woodside Avenue, the release said.

Crews found the fire that began on the first floor engulfed the home and eventually spread to the house next door.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking. No one was injured and the Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.