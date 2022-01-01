43-year-old man dies after being shot while inside home in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 43-year-old man was shot and killed while in a home on New Year's Eve morning, according to Cleveland police.

On Friday around 9:26 a.m., officers were called to the 12200 block of Rexford Avenue for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a 43-year-old man in the dining room who had been shot in the chest.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police said the man was inside of the residence with a small child when an unknown person fired a shot from the street which entered the home and struck the man in the chest.

The child was not injured, police said.

A person of interested has not yet been identified and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available, police said.

