48-year-old man killed in early morning Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old man that occurred downtown early Sunday morning.

Around 12:10 a.m., officers were called to the area of East 20th Street and Krause Court after receiving a report that a man had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene to find EMS treating a 48-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene and preliminary information indicates the man may have been shot in the area of East 20th Street and Hamilton Avenue.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation.