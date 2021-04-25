Cleveland police investigating after 48-year-old mother was fatally shot in front of her teenage son

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot Saturday night on the city's east side.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of East 76th Street around 6:45 p.m.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a 48-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds slumped inside her vehicle.

According to an EMS spokesperson, Rosemary Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears the woman had returned home with her 13-year-old son when two men approached her vehicle and started shooting.

The boy was not injured during the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

