5:30PM: Cleveland mayoral candidates to take part in housing and homelessness forum

CLEVELAND — At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, all candidates for Cleveland mayor will take part in a virtual forum on housing and homelessness hosted by the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and nine affordable housing and homeless services providers.

Watch a livestream of the forum below at 5:30 p.m.:

“The forum will address current issues facing Cleveland and residents who are unhoused or facing housing insecurity,” states a news release from organizers. “The candidates will be asked questions motivated by shelter residents about topics that matter most to them, such as racial equity, housing barriers, funding, voucher discrimination, LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, and safe and affordable housing solutions to end homelessness in Cleveland.”

The forum will be moderated by Dr. Rosie Tighe, an Associate Professor in the Department of Urban Studies in the Levin College of Urban Affairs at Cleveland State University.

The forum will also be streamed on the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry’s Facebook page here.