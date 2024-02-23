Watch Now
5 arrested for breaking into abandoned school

Five people were arrested for breaking into the now closed MLK Junior High School.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Feb 23, 2024
Police were called to the abandoned school on East 71st Street before 1 a.m.

News 5's overnight photographer saw police carry a saw outside of the school.

Police spent several hours searching the building.

