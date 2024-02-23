5 arrested for breaking into abandoned school

Five people were arrested for breaking into the now-closed MLK Junior High School.

Police were called to the abandoned school on East 71st Street before 1 a.m.

News 5's overnight photographer saw police carry a saw outside of the school.

Police spent several hours searching the building.