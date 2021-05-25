5 students injured in crash involving Cleveland school bus

CLEVELAND — Five Cleveland Metropolitan School District students were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus.

Police said the crash happened near East 82nd Street and Superior Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

A CMSD spokesperson said the crash happened near Wilson Elementary School, where deaf students in the district attend.

Five students were transported to the hospital with non-serious injuries. A spokesperson said school staff members went to the hospital with the students to help translate and interpret.

The conditions of the bus driver or the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash are unknown.

