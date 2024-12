Cleveland police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday near West 28th Street and Detroit Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

According to police, they believe the victim and the person responsible for the shooting were involved in an altercation before he was shot.

No arrests have been made.