CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a 56-year-old man was found dead with slash marks to his throat.

Police were called to the 2300 block of East 30th Street on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body.

When they arrived, police spoke to the person who found the man with a slashed throat.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.