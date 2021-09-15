Watch
6 people shot on Cleveland's East Side, police say

Posted at 9:01 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 21:27:42-04

CLEVELAND — Six people were shot on Cleveland's East Side, according to police.

According to CMHA police and a Cleveland councilman, six people were shot.

The shooting happened on East 28th Street near Cedar Avenue.

According to EMS, a 41-year-old man in serious condition, a 23-year-old man in critical condition, a 22-year-old woman in serious condition, a 54-year-old man in stable condition and a 64-year-old man in serious condition were transported to Metro Hospital.

A 54-year-old woman was transported in stable condition to University Hospital, according to EMS.

EMS did not say the condition of the sixth person.

Police said they are searching for a man driving a dark-colored SUV.

