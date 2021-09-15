6 people shot on Cleveland's East Side, police say

CLEVELAND — Six people were shot on Cleveland's East Side, according to police.

According to CMHA police and a Cleveland councilman, six people were shot.

The shooting happened on East 28th Street near Cedar Avenue.

According to EMS, a 41-year-old man in serious condition, a 23-year-old man in critical condition, a 22-year-old woman in serious condition, a 54-year-old man in stable condition and a 64-year-old man in serious condition were transported to Metro Hospital.

A 54-year-old woman was transported in stable condition to University Hospital, according to EMS.

EMS did not say the condition of the sixth person.

You want to know what keeps me up at night as an elected official. There are 6 people who have just been shot on E. 28th and Cedar and fighting for their lives. I am so pissed that young, Black Men keep losing their lives. — Blaine A. Griffin (@Griff4CLE6) September 15, 2021

Police said they are searching for a man driving a dark-colored SUV.