6-year-old girl shot in head, killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl early Saturday morning on Cleveland's East Side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 171st Street.

Authorities say that 6-year-old Lyric Melodi Lawson was inside a house when someone outside opened fire and riddled the home with bullets before driving away in a dark colored car.

“Lost for words. I don’t even really have words for how I feel right now," Lyric's aunt Corday Lawson said.

Lyric was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the head where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

“She's a fun going girl. She has two sisters. She's the middle child, they hang out every day. They love their grandparents, they love their parents. They love their aunties, uncles. They're just regular kids. And all I want to know is who would do something like this?" Lyric's uncle Davell Lawson said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

The shooting remains under investigation. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information.

A vigil and march in honor of Lyric's life has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. Family and members of the community are expected to march from Hannah Gibbons Elementary School to the home on East 171st Street where Lyric was shot.

Luchita's Mexican Restaurant, located at 3456 West 117th St., announced it will donate 30 percent of the entire day's sales on Thursday, Oct. 10 to Lyric's family.